Wayne and Pauline Fowler

Wayne and Pauline Fowler are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

They were married Oct. 13, 1956 in Howe. Their children are inviting everyone to help them celebrate at a reception at their home on Saturday. This will be a come-and-go affair from 1 to 3 p.m.

