Four LeFlore County teams win Week 5 games





Arkoma stayed undefeated, Panama blew out Heavener, Poteau pounded Tulsa Mclain and Talihina outscored Hulbert Friday night in Week 5 football games.

In other games, Keys came back from an early deficit to down Pocola, 26-19, and Cascia Hall handed Spiro its first loss, 49-14.

Arkoma won at Weleetka, 42-34, to improve to 5-0. The Mustangs begin district play next week at Summit Christian.

After an early tie, Panama scored 36 straight points in the win over Heavener. The Razorbacks are 2-3 and 1-1. Heavener is 0-5 and 0-2. Panama goes to Pocola next week and Keys visits Heavener.

Dax Collins scored Poteau’s first three touchdowns and the Pirates scored 43 points in the first quarter of the 51-6 win over McLain. Poteau is 4-1 and 2-0. The Pirates visit Sallisaw next week.

Defending district champion Cascia Hall was too much for Spiro, winning 49-14. The Commandoes are 3-2 and 2-0. Spiro is 4-1 and 1-1. The Bulldogs host Roland next week.

Talihina won its first district game with a 60-28 win over Hulbert. The Golden Tigers are 2-2 and 1-1. Hulbert is 0-5 and 0-2. Talihina travels to Canadian next week.

Get more: Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter or subscribe to the Ledger.