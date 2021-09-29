Foundation awards LeFlore County students scholarships

:



The Oklahoma City Community Foundation recently awarded scholarships to two LeFlore County high school graduates through the state’s largest independent scholarship program.

Airyel Calderon from Panama High School and Jentri Jordan from Poteau High School received a total of $14,000 in scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year.

Calderon is a recipient of the Patel Math & Sciences Scholarship, a $2,000 award offered to Oklahoma high school graduating seniors pursuing math or science degrees from the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University. Calderon is pursuing a degree in biology at the University of Oklahoma.

Jordan is a recipient of the Carolyn Watson Opportunities Scholarship, a $12,000 award offered to seniors graduating from rural Oklahoma high schools. Jordan will begin undergraduate studies at the University of Central Oklahoma.

“The rising cost of higher education is a major barrier for many college hopefuls,” said Nancy Anthony, president of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. “But, thanks to our generous donors who recognize the importance of education and the role it can play in shaping these students’ futures, we offer more than 160 scholarship opportunities and support more than 800 college-bound students each year.”

Designed to support a diverse range of students, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation’s scholarship program offers students the ability to pursue career and educational opportunities that may otherwise be out of reach. In total, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded nearly $2.8 million in scholarships to 821 students throughout the state for the 2021-22 academic year.

Graduating seniors from all 77 Oklahoma counties may be eligible to apply for scholarships for the upcoming year. Online applications open Oct. 1, 2021. To learn more about the scholarships available through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit occf.org/scholarships.

