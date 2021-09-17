Five county teams in action Friday

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener finally gets to play in the friendly confines of Harvey Stadium Friday against Central Sallisaw after two brutal road trips and two LeFlore County teams have byes this week.

If you can’t make Heavener’s game, the Ledger will broadcast HERE.

Poteau (2-1) has a bye before starting district play next week with Hilldale and Pocola has a bye before hosting Roland Sept. 24.

In last week’s games, Valliant used two big plays in the final minutes to overcome Heavener, 44-35, Friday night in a non-district football game.

Valliant is 1-1 and Heavener is 0-2.

In other county games, Poteau bounced back after losing to Shiloh Christian last week with a 35-12 win at Alma, Arkansas.

Spiro improved to 2-0 with a 38-14 win at Sequoyah-Tahlequah. The Bulldogs visit Muldrow next week.

Arkoma upped its record to 2-0 with a 52-0 win over Bowlegs. The Mustangs host Quinton next win.

Pocola doubled its win total from a year ago as the Indians defeated Central Sallisaw, 47-20.

Panama lost its first game of the season, coming up short against Hackett, Arkansas, 46-18. The Razorbacks are 1-1 and host Class A power Gore next week.

Talihina won its first game by winning at Sallisaw against the Black Diamonds’ junior varsity team, 44-29. Talihina is 1-1 and scheduled to host Hartshorne Friday.