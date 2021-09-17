Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Football Sports

Five county teams in action Friday

ByCraig Hall

Sep 17, 2021
Clubb

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener finally gets to play in the friendly confines of Harvey Stadium Friday against Central Sallisaw after two brutal road trips and two LeFlore County teams have byes this week.

If you can’t make Heavener’s game, the Ledger will broadcast HERE.

Poteau (2-1) has a bye before starting district play next week with Hilldale and Pocola has a bye before hosting Roland Sept. 24.

In last week’s games, Valliant used two big plays in the final minutes to overcome Heavener, 44-35, Friday night in a non-district football game.

Valliant is 1-1 and Heavener is 0-2.

In other county games, Poteau bounced back after losing to Shiloh Christian last week with a 35-12 win at Alma, Arkansas.

Spiro improved to 2-0 with a 38-14 win at Sequoyah-Tahlequah. The Bulldogs visit Muldrow next week.

Arkoma upped its record to 2-0 with a 52-0 win over Bowlegs. The Mustangs host Quinton next win.

Pocola doubled its win total from a year ago as the Indians defeated Central Sallisaw, 47-20.

Panama lost its first game of the season, coming up short against Hackett, Arkansas, 46-18. The Razorbacks are 1-1 and host Class A power Gore next week.

Talihina won its first game by winning at Sallisaw against the Black Diamonds’ junior varsity team, 44-29. Talihina is 1-1 and scheduled to host Hartshorne Friday.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Softball Sports

Pocola comes back to win LCT

Sep 17, 2021 Craig Hall
Sports

Area fishing report 9-15-2021

Sep 16, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

This isn’t your dad’s Nebraska-OU

Sep 15, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

News

White House warns showdown could hurt states

Sep 17, 2021 Craig Hall
Uncategorized

Calendar of events 9-17-2021

Sep 17, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 9-17-2021

Sep 17, 2021 Craig Hall
Heavener News

HUA approves plan by PVIA

Sep 17, 2021 Craig Hall