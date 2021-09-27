Fast pitch regionals announced





The OSSAA announced regional tournaments for fast pitch softball tournaments for Class B through Class 3A Monday.

Tournaments start Thursday.

Several LeFlore County teams are still playing.

In Class 2A, three county teams are still alive.

Class 2A brackets

Pocola is hosting a regional and plays Ketchum at noon. In the other first-round game Oklahoma Union takes on Wilburton at 2 p.m.

Howe was sent to a regional at Silo. The Lady Lions play Stroud at 2 p.m. after the hosts take on Chelsea at noon.

In the Fairland regional, Panama plays Fairland at noon. Oktaha and Preston play at 2 p.m.

Wister is still alive in the Class A tournament and was sent to a regional tournament at Stuart. The Lady Wildcats play Cyril at 2 p.m. following the Stuart and Strother meeting at noon.

Class A brackets

Three county Class B teams are also in the regionals.

Class B brackets

LeFlore was sent to a regional at Moss and plays New Lima at 2 p.m. after Moss plays Varnum at noon.

Whitesboro is hosting a regional, which includes Cameron. WhItesboro takes on Welch at noon with Cameron and McCurtain playing at two.

