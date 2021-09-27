Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Softball Sports

Fast pitch regionals announced

ByCraig Hall

Sep 27, 2021
Cameron


Books A Million Logo

The OSSAA announced regional tournaments for fast pitch softball tournaments for Class B through Class 3A Monday.

Tournaments start Thursday.

Several LeFlore County teams are still playing.

In Class 2A, three county teams are still alive.

Class 2A brackets

Pocola is hosting a regional and plays Ketchum at noon. In the other first-round game Oklahoma Union takes on Wilburton at 2 p.m.

Howe was sent to a regional at Silo. The Lady Lions play Stroud at 2 p.m. after the hosts take on Chelsea at noon.

In the Fairland regional, Panama plays Fairland at noon. Oktaha and Preston play at 2 p.m.

Wister is still alive in the Class A tournament and was sent to a regional tournament at Stuart. The Lady Wildcats play Cyril at 2 p.m. following the Stuart and Strother meeting at noon.

Class A brackets

Three county Class B teams are also in the regionals.

Class B brackets

LeFlore was sent to a regional at Moss and plays New Lima at 2 p.m. after Moss plays Varnum at noon.

Whitesboro is hosting a regional, which includes Cameron. WhItesboro takes on Welch at noon with Cameron and McCurtain playing at two.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Baseball Sports

Fall baseball regionals announced

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Sooners drop to sixth in ranking

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall
Sports

Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

News

Commissioners discuss software

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall
Baseball Sports

Fall baseball regionals announced

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall
Softball Sports

Fast pitch regionals announced

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Deadline approaches for October elections

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall