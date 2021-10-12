By LEON YOUNGBLOOD

The fall weather was splendid a few days ago at Briar Circle and warranted some sort of recognition, so I fell. I fell twice, in fact, accomplishing substantial damage each time. The first time, I hit the cement-hard rocky ground face first, giving myself immediate abrasions known humorously as “road rash” by many medical people. It is not the best rash to have. Poison ivy, athletes’ foot, diaper rash, dandruff—these are mere baubles compared to a dollar’s worth of road rash.

BRIAR CIRCLE

It took time and tremendous effort to get up, and it was dark when I succeeded with this struggle. I was able to crawl to my truck and tug on things to finally stand. I got a large walking stick from the back, and crept to the front porch of the shack—I was alone at Briar Circle—where I managed to climb aboard. I was looking for a flashlight only a few moments when I stumbled a second time and fell off the porch.

Were it not for the novelty of the situation, I would have otherwise thought it was becoming monotonous. I was not sure what, but I knew I had done some damage this time, and again struggled to get onto the porch and finally inside. I did not take too much inventory, preferring to go straight to bed.

Next morning, my good friend and neighbor Larry D. visited, and it’s amazing how quickly he was able to talk me into going with him to seek medical attention. We ended up at the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Emergency Department in Poteau, where the fine staff were already busy with people in need. Larry was with me the whole time, and can vouch for their competence and efficiency. We took an immediate liking to Dr Kennedy, whose friendliness and prompt but unrushed manner won us over right away; but what sealed the deal was, the good Doctor seriously and favorably approved of our “off-the-grid” lifestyles! Here was a person with clean shirts, a bank account, an important and respectable service-oriented career, and doubtless numerous other virtues who was impressed that there was a community of people less than an hour away that lived off-grid lives. Generally, we are considered to be eccentrics.

The X-rays came, and it was verified I had broken some ribs. Doctor K looked at the brain scan, and as the tiresome old joke goes, found nothing there. He gave prescriptions, instructions and solemn advice: “You probably should consider not camping alone anymore.”

Well—this was the toughest medicine prescribed, but it was appropriate.

I told the Doctor he was welcome to hunt and fish anytime at Briar Circle. He thanked me, but said he also had off-the-grid land, with ponds, which would of course be his first choice. I understand completely.

When Larry and I arrived, there was no waiting. Now, four hours later, they were overflowing, but the nurses and aides were still cheerful and energetic. For the life of me, I don’t know how they do it! Over all, my only complaint was, I was given four pages of “After Care Instructions” in 10-point type, which is simply too small to read for most people Otherwise, everybody I met at the EOMC gets an A++ from me.

So, if you ever decide to scrape your face off on the pavement and break a few ribs, and then regret doing it, you know the people I would recommend seeing first. And if this week’s column seems a bit under-edited, I apologize. I’m still aching round about my body, and hope you will understand.

