Fall baseball regionals have been announced by the OSSAA.

Three LeFlore County teams are competing.

Fall baseball regional brackets

In Class A, Wister was sent to a regional at Oktaha. The Wildcats play Tushka at 2 p.m. after the hosts play Preston at noon.

LeFlore is in a Class B regional at Tupelo. The Savages meet Boswell at 4 p.m. Tupelo plays Asher at 2 p.m.

Whitesboro was sent to a regional at Fort Cobb-Broxton. The Bulldogs play the hosts at 2 p.m. Granite and Moss play at 4 p.m.