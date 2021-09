HODGEN – Rodney Williams escaped from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center Saturday afternoon.

Williams had placed a dummy in his bed and covered it with a blanket.

He was last seen at 1 p.m. Staff completed a sweep of the buildings and grounds at 3 p.m.

Williams is a 38-year-old black male from Tulsa, who was serving a 15-year service out of Tulsa County for trafficking a controlled dangerous substance.

If observed, pubic is urged to call 911 or local authorities.