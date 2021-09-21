Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

News

Escapee apprehended by ODOC

ByCraig Hall

Sep 21, 2021
Rodney Williams

OKLAHOMA CITY – Agents with the Inspector General’s Office of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) apprehended inmate Rodney Williams, who walked away from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center. 

Williams was returned into state custody in Oklahoma City without incident.  ODOC Agents were assisted by the Oklahoma City Police Department as well as the United States Marshalls.  Charges will be presented to the District Attorney relating to the escape.

By Craig Hall

