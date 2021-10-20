EOMC offers uninsured patients cash to get mammograms

By DAVID SEELEY

Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Bob Carter told the LeFlore County Hospital Authority board at its October meeting Tuesday afternoon at EOMC that the local hospital is going to pay $100 to uninsured patients who need mammograms to get them for the rest of the month of October.

“If they don’t have any kind of coverage, we’ll do their mammogram for $100,” Carter said. “It doesn’t come any cheaper than that. That basically pays the radiologists. It doesn’t make us anything, but that’s us giving back to the community. If we can keep one person from winding up with Stage 4 cancer, we’ve done our job.”

For those wishing to make an appointment, call EOMC at (918) 635-3590.

Other items Carter mentioned in his hospital operations report, for the first time since March 2020, there are no COVID-19 patients in EOMC, but the hospital is seeing an uptick in flu cases. Dr. Zbigniew T. Beyga, M.D. will begin his EOMC general surgery program Jan. 3, while Mark Mayfield, M.D. beginning his family practice service Nov. 1. Randall Treat has been hired as the new EOMC dietary manager, replacing Jerry Blaylock who is going into the ministry.

Carter also said Dr. Jonathan Tobey from Baptist Health Center in Fort Smith, Ark., would like to do sports medicine clinics at the adjacent clinic.

“We’re going to be marketing him through all the local schools to try to help him jump his sports medicine clinics,” Carter said.

Carter said September was a record month in several areas. EOMC broke last month’s record of Walk-In Clinic visits with 1,196 in September. There were also 2,096 radiology exams to set a September record. Records also set in computed tomography (CT), mammography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound and plain imaging.

Carter said that within a month, EOMC’s electronic medical records will be up on Cloud which will make things “go much faster and being more user friendly.”

On Wednesday, the three pieces of property — the Thompson property on Dewey Avenue, the old warehouse property on Dewey Avenue and the old church on Grady Avenue — began being demolished.

On a light note, Carter said there was a baptism service for an EOMC staff member who got saved Friday.

“We had one of our patients get saved last week,” he said. “The gentleman who led him to the Lord came and asked me if there was any place we could baptize a guy today. I went down to physical therapy, and our physical therapy staff jumped into motion and called family members to come in, so we had a baptism ceremony inside the whirlpool tub Friday afternoon. We were blessed to get to participate in that. I’ve been here 28 years, and to my knowledge that is the first time we’ve done that.”

In her infection prevention committee (IPC) report, Kelsey McGee, R.N. told the board EOMC is averaging 15 to 20 swabs per day with five to seven positives. However, she was quick to point out a downward trend in the amount of swabs — as there were more than 900 swabs in August, but that total dropped to between 850 to 900 swabs in September and 360 so far in October.

In his quality assurance and performance improvement (QAPI) report, Carter said nearly all, if not all areas, were in the 90-percentile/green range.

“This was probably the best QAPI report we’ve had in months,” he said. “It just goes to show that the busier you are, the less mistakes you make.”

In his risk management report, there were two code blues and four code strokes. However, Carter was more proud about the good report shown regarding people leaving the emergency room either before being seen or leaving against medical advice.

“I’m very happy to report that the (leaving) AMA (against medical advice) problem in the ER seems to be going back down and trending in the right direction,” he said.

In his healthcare providers and systems (HCAHPS) report, Carter said there were good scores all the way around, with all being greater than 50 percent. There was an inpatient top box score was 63 percent with satisfaction scores trending upward once again. The ER top box score was 58.45 percent, which Carter attributed the slight drop off from earlier this year to a change in ER staff as well as slowdown on the triage process. There was 55.4 percent of patients who gave EOMC positive review, 31.5 good review and 12 percent fair/poor review. Outpatient services had its best quarter since September 2020 at 78 percent top box score.

“We’ve gained a lot of ground in the ER (reviews), but we’ve still got some work to do in that area,” Carter said.

EOMC Director of Operations Logan Hayes said the renovation projects, unfortunately, have slowed down. He said the outpatient waiting room and admitting area remodeling projects got state approval, but the costs to complete the projects were greater than originally estimated.

“We had a budgetary quote of around $125,000 for the completed project,” he said. “After getting quotes from the actual companies doing the work, they were way higher than we originally thought. It was going to be around $188,000 to $225,000, and that was without the major components of flooring, HVAC and electrical — things of that nature. So, we have taken a step back on that right now. We’ll proceed forward with it, but we’ll be able to do a lot of that stuff internally with our maintenance guys. We’ll get different bids and quotes from the various companies in town, and we’ll do it at our own pace instead of trying to hurry and get this done all at once. Same thing with PT (physical therapy). We were looking at a $250,000 project, and it’s now going to be closer to $750,000 just do to the supply chain, the availability of materials and the price gouching that’s happening all around us.”

However, Hayes mentioned two positive notes to the board. The first was EOMC has gotten a narrative from its architect that has been submitted to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for potential grant funding for the emergency room remodel, and that kiosks are now at the entrances to check individuals’ temperatures in place of the screener.

“I’m glad to have that available and up and ready for folks to be able to enter the facility,” Hayes said.

In her improving organization performance (IOP) report, Dr. Beth Hites reported 55 inpatient discharges for September with the average length of stay 3.7 days, 25 observation discharges for September with an average length of stay 36 hours, 1,090 ER visits for September, 14 swing bed discharges for September with the average length of stay 8.2 days and a total number of discharges for September at 1,184.

The board approved three initial appointments — Mayfield along with tele-neurology service doctors Evan Allen, M.D. and Nicole Dyer, M.D. — and the lone non-provisional appointment of Eric Broadway, M.D. for psychiatry and behavioral health services made by the EOMC Medical Executive Committee.

Northeast Health President and CEO Brian Woodliff shared with the board some state issues. He said Oklahoma Hospital Association is helping to facilitate community meetings dealing with “Managed Medicaid” “to try to put together a grass roots campaign from non-healthcare providers the impact the uninsured have on local businesses and school systems.”

Woodliff said he also recently spoke with Oklahoma State Attorney General John O’Connor about setting up an emergency act of price gouching and caps regarding healthcare.

“In the agency or personnel expense associated with healthcare providers right now, there is price gouching,” he said.

In his August statistics report, EOMC Chief Financial Officer Brandon Bullard said there were 62 acute admissions, 14 swing bed admissions, 3,044 clinic visits, 219 acute patient days, 171 swing bed days, 7.06 acute patient days average length of stay, 3.53 average length of stay for swing bed admissions and 1,195 ER visits.

“These are all very positive trends on volumes,” Bullard said.

In his financial report, Bullard said the gross revenue for August was $4.1 million, net patient revenue $1.5 million and net operating revenue $1.8 million. He said there was an increase in COVID-19 medications of $70,000, with around $140,000 to $150,000 of COVID-19 related expenses that are expected to be offset.

Bullard said EOMC is in the process of applying for Phase 4 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, and should know by November how much EOMC can receive and that there is $3.19 million still due Medicare Advance.

Bullard said there is $4.8 million of cash in the bank and $21,597,417 in total assets.

The LeFlore County Sales Tax Supported Hospital Authority board met to begin Tuesday afternoon’s doubleheader of meetings.

