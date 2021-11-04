Early voting begins Thursday

Early voting begins today for voters in twenty-nine (29) counties. Many communities have school and municipal propositions on the ballot. Coal County has a county question to decide and two counties – Noble County and Okmulgee County have special elections for a county commissioner seat.

Early voting locations are open Thursday, November 4 and Friday, November 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find your early voting location. The election list is available on the State Election Board website. Sample ballots are available in the OK Voter Portal.

Please be prepared to show proof of identity when you check in with poll workers. You will find more information about accepted forms of identification on the State Election Board website.

Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.

