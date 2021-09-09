Early voting began Thursday for voters in thirty-eight (38) counties, including the special election in Wister. Both candidates and propositions are on the ballot this month.

Early voting locations are open Thursday and Friday 10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No excuse is needed to cast an in-person (“early”) absentee ballot. Find your early voting location at https://hosting.okelections.us/earlyvote.html.

Sample ballots for the September 14 election are available in the OK Voter Portal at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/. (If you have a sample ballot available, you have an election.) The election list can be found at https://hosting.okelections.us/electionlist.html.

Please be prepared to show your valid ID when you arrive at your voting location. You will find a list of accepted forms of identity on the State Election Board website. If you do not have a valid ID available, do not leave your voting location. Ask a poll worker for a provisional ballot.

For more information, contact your County Election Board. A directory of county election boards can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html.