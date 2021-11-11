Dort leads Thunder past Pelicans, 108-100

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lu Dort capped off one of his better shooting nights of the young season with three clutch free throws and a dunk to punctuate Oklahoma City’s third straight victory.

Dort scored 27 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 points, and the Thunder beat the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 108-100 on Thursday night.

“I feel like I just had to go up strong,” Dort said, adding that Thunder guards “did a good job finding me just cutting to the basket. … When I get to the line, I just got to be confident.”

