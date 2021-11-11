Dort leads Thunder past Pelicans, 108-100

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lu Dort capped off one of his better shooting nights of the young season with three clutch free throws and a dunk to punctuate Oklahoma City’s third straight victory.
Dort scored 27 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 points, and the Thunder beat the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 108-100 on Thursday night.
“I feel like I just had to go up strong,” Dort said, adding that Thunder guards “did a good job finding me just cutting to the basket. … When I get to the line, I just got to be confident.”
Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get the best coverage of LeFlore County HERE.