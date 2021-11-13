Dort gives Thunder win over Kings

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) in the final moments of an NBA basketball game Friday in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort stole the ball from De’Aaron Fox, then quickly dribbled down the court and made a contested layup in traffic with 1.7 seconds left to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 105-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

“I was just trying to stay in front of him,” Dort said about guarding Fox. “I mean, I didn’t really move my hand that much, he just kind of just lost the ball and I just took it, and then I had to go up strong. I knew there was not that much time left and I had to go and finish.”

It was the kind of hustle play the Thunder used to overcome an 18-point deficit in the second half.

