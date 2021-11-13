Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Dort gives Thunder win over Kings

ByCraig Hall

Nov 13, 2021 ,
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) in the final moments of an NBA basketball game Friday in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort stole the ball from De’Aaron Fox, then quickly dribbled down the court and made a contested layup in traffic with 1.7 seconds left to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 105-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

“I was just trying to stay in front of him,” Dort said about guarding Fox. “I mean, I didn’t really move my hand that much, he just kind of just lost the ball and I just took it, and then I had to go up strong. I knew there was not that much time left and I had to go and finish.”

It was the kind of hustle play the Thunder used to overcome an 18-point deficit in the second half.

By Craig Hall

