Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Obits Poteau

Death notice for Steven Smith

ByCraig Hall

Oct 10, 2021
Amith

POTEAU – Steven Craig Smith, 67, of Poteau, passed away Friday in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born Aug. 2, 1954 in Baltimore, Maryland to Clifford Walter Sr. and May (Hall) Smith.

Survivors include his daughters Shannon Willcox, Jessica Smith and Jackie Brown; son, Benjamin Smith; 11 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and brother, Gerald Smith Sr.; He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Clifford Walter Smith Jr.

The family will be at the funeral home Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.

Subscribe to a locally owned and operated LeFlore County newspaper HERE

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Obits

Death notice for Randy Newby

Oct 8, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits

Celebration service planned for Ester Clayton

Oct 7, 2021 Craig Hall
News Poteau

Poteau preps for events

Oct 5, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Football Sports

Week 7 pick-em is open

Oct 10, 2021 Craig Hall
News

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine agenda

Oct 10, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Updated football district standings after Week 6

Oct 10, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history for 10-10-2021

Oct 10, 2021 Craig Hall