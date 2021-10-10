Death notice for Steven Smith

POTEAU – Steven Craig Smith, 67, of Poteau, passed away Friday in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born Aug. 2, 1954 in Baltimore, Maryland to Clifford Walter Sr. and May (Hall) Smith.

Survivors include his daughters Shannon Willcox, Jessica Smith and Jackie Brown; son, Benjamin Smith; 11 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and brother, Gerald Smith Sr.; He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Clifford Walter Smith Jr.

The family will be at the funeral home Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.

Subscribe to a locally owned and operated LeFlore County newspaper HERE.