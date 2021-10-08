Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Obits

Death notice for Randy Newby

ByCraig Hall

Oct 8, 2021
Ledger logo

NewbyFANSHAWE – Randy Levi Newby, 71, of Fanshawe, passed away Wednesday at his home.

He was born Nov. 4, 1949 in Fanshawe to Carl and Wanda (Holderfield) Newby.

He was a veteran of the US Army.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Bertha “Cissy” Newby; children Misty, Jason, and Beth Newby, Matthew and Terry Campbell, Casey and Amber Campbell, Amanda and Mike Cullum; numerous grand and great grandchildren; sister, Carla Hudson; and brother Tommy Newby and Mari.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother & father in law, Floyd & Lorene Hudlow.

