Death notice for Patsy Calhoun

POCOLA – Patsy Charlene Calhoun, 76, of Pocola passed away Friday in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born June 5, 1945 in Wister to Charlie & Dorothy (Casey) Midgley.

Survivors include her son, Jimmy “Jimbo”; daughters Angie and Bud Lomon, and Cindy and Jeff; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters Connie Kelley, Lois Stites, Debra Vaughn and Linnie Martin; brothers Leon Midgley, Cliff Midgley and Fred Midgley; and friend and father of her children, Jim Calhoun.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Blake Lomon.

