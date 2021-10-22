Death notice for Miles Boling

SPIRO – Miles Leon Boling, 68, of Spiro passed away Thursday in Spiro, and was born July 24, 1953 in Poteau to Everett Spencer and Mary Lee (Thompson) Boling.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Survivors include sons Everett Boling and Corey Boling; daughter, Christy Boling; sisters Donna Cleveland and husband Earl, Sandra Garrett and husband Chad, and Debra Allensworth; brothers Keith Boling and wife Jamie, Evan Boling, Bill Ward and wife Mamie, Ronnie Ward and wife Connie, and Darryl Ward.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett, Mary and Sonny Leon Ward; his wife, Kathryn Wade) Boling; one daughter, Mary Kay Ellis; and a sister, Vicki Earls.