Death notice for Louis Raymond III

SPIRO – Private services for Louis Clive Raymond, III, 69 of Spiro will be held at a later date.

He was born April 26, 1952 in Linlithgo, New York to Norma Alta (Hoteling) Raymond and Louis Clive Raymond, II and passed away Sept. 5, 2021 in Spiro.

Survivors include his brothers William Raymond, Guy Raymond, Arthur Raymond, Shawn Raymond and Zachary Raymond..

He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Norma Raymond; three sister, Elaine Collins, Judith Martin, Winnfred Hubley and his brother, Lee Raymond.

All the articles on heavenerledger.com are now free. If you appreciate this, please show your support for a locally owned news organization by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.