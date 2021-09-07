Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Obits Spiro

Death notice for Louis Raymond III

ByCraig Hall

Sep 7, 2021 ,

SPIRO – Private services for Louis Clive Raymond, III, 69 of Spiro will be held at a later date.

He was born April 26, 1952 in Linlithgo, New York to Norma Alta (Hoteling) Raymond and Louis Clive Raymond, II and passed away Sept. 5, 2021 in Spiro.

Survivors include his brothers William Raymond, Guy Raymond, Arthur Raymond, Shawn Raymond and Zachary Raymond..

He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Norma Raymond; three sister, Elaine Collins, Judith Martin, Winnfred Hubley and his brother, Lee Raymond.

