Obits

Death notice for Harvey Humphrey

ByCraig Hall

Sep 8, 2021
SPIRO – Private services will be held at a later date for Harvey Wayne Humphrey, 77, of Spiro. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Jan. 16, 1944 in Ventura, California to Margaret (Evans) Parks and William Humphrey and passed away Sept. 8, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include his sons Jacob Humphrey and Paul Humphrey; sister, Evelyn Parks; brother, Bentley “Kenny” Humphrey; and grandchildren Mariah Danner, Jasmine Hice, Jonah Humphrey; great grandchildren, Adi, Selah, Elijah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Humphrey and Margaret Parks; sister, Vivian Humphrey; and brother, Larry Humphrey.

By Craig Hall

