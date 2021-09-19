Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Cameron Obits

Death notice for David Tucker

ByCraig Hall

Sep 19, 2021
Tucker

CAMERON – David Wayne Tucker, 65, of Cameron, passed away Wednesday, in Little Rock, Arkansas and was born July 29, 1956 in Poteau to Harrell and Mary (Easton) Tucker.   

Services were 10 a.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.  Burial followed at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron.

Survivors include his wife, Anita; sons David (Brittany), Adam and Dalton; granddaughter, Dreama; mother, Mary Tucker; brothers, Jerry (Beth), Donnie (Lajune), Eugene (Jessie); and sisters Janie Brady (Chris), Karen Russell (Doug).

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Obits Spiro

Death notice for David Dunlap

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits

Services set for Alice Thomas

Sep 18, 2021 Craig Hall
Howe Obits

Obituary for Billy Ray Hutchins

Sep 16, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

News

Democrats push to retool health care programs

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 9-19-2021

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
News Panama

Remains of soldier identified as Panama native

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 9-19-2021

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall