Death notice for David Tucker

CAMERON – David Wayne Tucker, 65, of Cameron, passed away Wednesday, in Little Rock, Arkansas and was born July 29, 1956 in Poteau to Harrell and Mary (Easton) Tucker.

Services were 10 a.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial followed at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron.

Survivors include his wife, Anita; sons David (Brittany), Adam and Dalton; granddaughter, Dreama; mother, Mary Tucker; brothers, Jerry (Beth), Donnie (Lajune), Eugene (Jessie); and sisters Janie Brady (Chris), Karen Russell (Doug).

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.