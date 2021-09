SPIRO – David Vincent Dunlap, 46 of Spiro was born on November 10, 1974 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Karin (Coleman) and Vincent Dunlap and passed away Sept. 12, 2021 in Spiro.

Survivors include his wife, Hallilee; daughters Maiah Dunlap and Nataya Dunlap; sons, Austin Dunlap and, Logan Gray; and brothers Waylon Dunlap, Ramey Dunlap; and numerous other relatives and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents.