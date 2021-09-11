Death notice for David Barbee

SPIRO – Memorial service for David Leon Barbee, 55 of Spiro is 2 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Spiro with Reverend Richard Rust and Pastor Steven Reed officiating, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born July 2, 1966 in Muskogee to Rachel Grace (Rust) Barbee and Jason Leon Barbee and passed away Sept. 10, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include his wife, Angel Barbee; daughters Halee Turner and husband Kyle, and Juliet Flanagan; sons Christian David Barbee and wife Jennifer, and Beau Flanagan; mom, Rachel Barbee; sister Rochelle Barbee Collingsworth and husband Scott; granddaughter, Faye Barbee and a grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Barbee.

His family will greet with friends Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.