PANAMA – Connie Faye Baker, 78, of Panama passed away Sunday in Spiro, and was born April 24, 1943 to Walter and Dorothie (Franklin) Shockley.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Tobey, of Spiro; sons Dale Baker of Panama and Jerry Box of Newport, N.C.; grandchildren Chris Baker, Trey Tobey and Kalee Stallings; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bobby Baker.

No services are planned at this time.