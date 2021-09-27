Deadline approaches for October elections





Voters in LeFlore County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the Oct. 12 special municipal election for the town of Heavener and Howe should apply now, according to county election board secretary Sharon Steele.

Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 5. Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal at Oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms are also available at Oklahoma.gov/elections and at the county election board office at 103 North Church Street in Poteau.

Steele reminds voters to allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed, and returns by mail to the county election board.

“With some exceptions, all absentee ballots must be notarized before being returned.” Steele said. “Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned correctly in order to be counted.”

Voters exempt from having a ballot notarized include those who are physically incapacitated, those who care for physically incapacitated individuals who cannot be left alone, and voters confined to nursing homes. Those voters may opt to have their ballot witnessed by two people.

Military personnel and residents living overseas, along with their spouses and dependents are also eligible for certain allowances. Military personnel should contact voting service officers in their units for absentee application forms. Residents living overseas may obtain absentee voting applications from any United State’s military installation or United States embassy or consulate. Military personnel and overseas citizens who are already registered voters in Oklahoma may apply for absentee ballots using the Ok voter porta at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Those who need to complete a new voter registration application should apply through the federal voting assistance program at FVAP.gov.

All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the county election board by 7 p.m. on election day.

The LeFlore County election board is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, call (918) 647-3701 or email leflorecounty@elections.ok.gov.

