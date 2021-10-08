Daily blog 10-8-2021

This is the Heavener Ledger news update for today.

Today is Oct. 8, 2021, the 281stth day of 2021. There are 84 days left in the year.

The City of Heavener was awarded a plaque as a purple heart city at Thursday’s regular council meeting.

The purpose and meaning of a city/community to being called a Purple Heart City is to honor and remember military personnel wounded or killed in combat with hostile forces. The Purple Heart is specifically a combat decoration and it is our nation’s oldest military medal.

A Tulsa man was injured in a motorcycle accident Thursday at approximately 3:53 on Highway 59 near Hicks Road, three miles south of Hodgen.

Todd Bell, 30, of Tulsa, was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson and crashed into a 2013 Ford truck driven by Jereme Hall, 40, of Wister.

Hall’s vehicle was slowing to make a left turn. Bell tried to take evasive action, but his motorcycle struck the truck.

The Senate has dodged a U.S. debt disaster, voting to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal default that experts warned would devastate the economy and harm millions of Americans.

In sports, all seven LeFlore County football teams will be in district action for the first time Friday in Week 6 games.

High school football schedule has Keys at Heavener; Poteau at Sallisaw; Panama at Pocola; Roland at Spiro; Talihina at Canadian; Arkoma at Summit Christian.

Madison Grogan threw a one-hitter and struck out 12 as Whitesboro defeated Buffalo Valley, 6-0, in the opening round of the Class B fast pitch state tournament.

Pocola loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but could only score one run and lost to Amber-Pocasset in the first round of the Class 2A state fast pitch tournament.

Pocola, ranked second, finishes 35-5. Amber-Pocasset advances to the semifinals with a 30-5 record and plays the Dale and Silo winner in the semifinals Friday

Poteau’s fast pitch softball team lost twice in a Class 4A regional tournament and was eliminated.

The Lady Pirates lost the opener, 7-3, to Berryhill and lost the second contest, 14-8, to Idabel. Poteau finished 23-16.

https://heavenerledger.com/art-for-autism-auction/ will hold its semi-annual art for autism auction on Oct. 23 in the Poteau Pocket Park, located on Dewey in downtown Poteau. Art of all mediums and sizes will be available for auction. This will be a silent auction.

The bidding starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

In weather, Mostly clear skies and hot Friday with the forecast calling for a new record-high for the date.

The high is forecast to be 93 degrees, with a low of 68 degrees.

In the calendar of events for today along with high school football, the Friends of Oklahoma rally is in Poteau..

High school softball: Whitesboro vs. Roff winner 4 p.m. in state semifinals.

A memorial service for Charles Pierce is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday at RiverOaks Presbyterian Church at 5150 East 101st Street in Tulsa.

On this date in history, In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan.

In 1918, U.S. Army Cpl. Alvin C. York led an attack that killed 25 German soldiers and resulted in the capture of 132 others in the Argonne Forest in France.

In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey for murder in the death of the kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh.

In 1956, Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in a World Series to date as the New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5, 2-0.

Randy Levi Newby, 71, of Fanshawe, passed away Wednesday at his home.

He was born Nov. 4, 1949 in Fanshawe to Carl and Wanda (Holderfield) Newby.

He was a veteran of the US Army.

No services are scheduled at this time.

