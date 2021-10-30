Daily blog: 10-30-2021

Khloe Morris was the third-grade queen at the Monroe fall festival Friday.

Today is Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021, the 303nd day of 2021. There are 62 days left in the year.

Our granddaughter Khloe, pictured above as our photo of the day for Friday, was selected as third-grade queen for the Monroe fall festival.

In sports, Pocola scored the most points in the 29 games against Heavener, Poteau set up a big showdown with Broken Bow next week, and Arkoma and Talihina won games in Week 9 for LeFlore County teams.

Arkoma also set up a big game at Keota next week with a 46-0 win over Gans.

Spiro hung close with district leading Vian in the first half, before the Wolverines clinched the district championship with a 56-42 win.

Talihina stayed alive for a playoff spot, but will need a big upset and some help next week after the Golden Tigers crushed Central, 46-30.

And Keys moved toward a playoff spot with a 31-0 win over Panama.

Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud drove in runs and Atlanta beat the Houston Astros 2-0 on Friday to grab a 2-1 World Series lead.

Navy scored a late touchdown to defeat Tulsa 20-17 on Friday night.

In weather, A beautiful day for Saturday with mostly clear skies and moderate temperatures.

The high will be 66 degrees with a low of 40 degrees.

Friday’s high was 55, with a low of 41.

Sunrise is 7:37 a.m. Sunset is at 6:26 p.m.

Average temperatures for the date are a high of 69 and a low of 40.

Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1989. The record low was 20 in 1980

On Oct. 30, 2020, the high was 66, and the low was 35.

On this date in history, On Oct. 30, 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in the rumble in the jungle.

In 1912, Vice President James S. Sherman, running for a second term of office with President William Howard Taft, died six days before Election Day.

In 1961, the Soviet Union tested a hydrogen bomb.

In 1972, 45 people were killed when an Illinois Central Gulf commuter train was struck from behind by another train on Chicago’s South Side.

