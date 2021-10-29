Daily blog 10-29-2021

This is the Heavener Ledger/LCJ blog for today.

Today is Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, the 302nd day of 2021. There are 63 days left in the year.

Yesterday’s photo of the day, is of our dog Molly, wondering what she did to get her picture taken.

Going to be a busy day around Ledger world headquarters today. Have to pick Khloe the granddaughter up from school early, rush back for the Heavener homecoming/alumni parade (which we will livestream), head back to Monroe for their fall festival (Khloe is the queen), then come back to Heavener for the game between the Wolves and Pocola.

President Joe Biden said he and Democrats in Congress have reached a “historic” framework for his sweeping domestic policy package. But he still needs to lock down votes from key colleagues for what’s now a dramatically scaled-back bill.

In high school football games tonight: Pocola at Heavener; Poteau at Fort Gibson; Keys at Panama; Vian at Spiro; Central at Talihina; Arkoma at Gans.

The 2021 World Series moves to Atlanta for Game 3 Friday night. The Braves and Astros are tied at 1 apiece in the best of seven series.

In weather, light rain this morning in LeFlore County with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and overnight.

The high will be 54 degrees, with a low of 42 degrees.

Thursday’s high was 53, with a low of 50. A total of .21 inches of rain was recorded, increasing the monthly total to 7.40 inches. Average rainfall for October is 4.80 inches.

Sunrise is 7:37 a.m. Sunset is 6:27 p.m.

The Community State Bank is holding its fall festival Friday in conjunction with a benefit for former Poteau police officer and Heavener graduate Ronnie Bransum.

It lasts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and lunch will be available.

Funeral services for Johnny Blevins are 10 a.m. Friday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

Andrew “Bud” aka ”Puddin” Thompson, Jr., 73, of Rock Island passed away Wednesday at his home, and was born Aug. 20, 1948 in Hartshorne to Andrew Monroe Sr. and Lillian Thompson.

Services are 10 a.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories, with Jim Cook and Tony Williams officiating. Interment will follow at the Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron.

On this date in history, in 2018 new-generation Boeing jet operated by the Indonesian budget airline Lion Air crashed in the Java Sea minutes after takeoff.

In 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh, the English courtier, military adventurer and poet, was executed in London for treason.

In 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” began.

In 1956, during the Suez Canal crisis, Israel invaded Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. And “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” premiered as NBC’s nightly television newscast.

In 1960, a chartered plane carrying the California Polytechnic State University football team crashed on takeoff from Toledo, Ohio, killing 22 of the 48 people on board.

In 1994, gunman Francisco Martin Duran fired more than two dozen shots from a semiautomatic rifle at the White House.

In 2004, four days before Election Day in the U.S., Osama bin Laden, in a videotaped statement, directly admitted for the first time that he’d ordered the September 11 attacks

In 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed ashore in New Jersey and slowly marched inland, devastating coastal communities and causing widespread power outages.

One year ago Six people were dead and millions were without power after Hurricane Zeta tore across the South, leaving shattered buildings and thousands of downed trees as it weakened to a tropical storm.

