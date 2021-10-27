Daily blog 10-27-2021

This is the Heavener Ledger/LCJ blog for today.

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, the 300th day of 2021. There are 65 days left in the year.

Yesterday’s photo of the day, pictured above is of an old fire horn now used in honor of the past firemen in Heavener at the east side fire station.

The seven-day average of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late July, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The daily average of 801 cases reported Monday by the health department was down from 1,012 reported Friday.

Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a new billionaires’ tax proposal, an entirely new entry in the tax code designed to help pay for President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic policy package and edge his party closer to an overall agreement.

The proposed tax would hit the gains of those with more than $1 billion in assets or incomes of more than $100 million a year

In sports, Jorge Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Braves, despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg, hushed the Houston Astros 6-2 Tuesday night in Game 1.

Stephen Curry scored 23 points and the Golden State Warriors remained undefeated, but they had to rally in the second half to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-98 on Tuesday night.

The First Baptist Church of Heavener’s annual hallelujah carnival will be held Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be a trunk or treat, carnival games, inflatables, funnel cakes and food.

In weather, Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday in LeFlore County.

Rainfall will likely be heavy at times. Storms may contain gusty winds with rain becoming steady overnight.

The high will only be 67 degrees, which will be the coolest high the area has had since May 11 when it was 57. The low will be 48 degrees.

In the calendar of events for today, funeral service for Tom Pipkins, 86 of Pocola, is 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Evan & Miller Chapel in Pocola with Pastor Jason Krohn officiating.

Also, funeral services for Harold Lovell are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Rev. Andy Pearcy officiating.

He passed away Saturday at Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born March 1, 1928 in Hackett, Arkansas.

The Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC.

Bryan Dewayne Gutierrez, 24, passed away Oct. 23, 2021 in Wheeling, West Virginia due to a car accident and was born June 17, 1997 in Poteau.

Mass will be noon Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Poteau. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau

Johnny Lee Blevins, 73, of Poteau passed away Monday in Poteau, and was born Aug. 18, 1948 in Stigler to John and Elsie (Wilburton) Blevins.

Services are 10 a.m. Friday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau

On this date in history, In 1787, the first of the Federalist Papers, a series of essays calling for ratification of the United States Constitution, was published.

In 1858, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, was born in New York City.

In 1904, the first rapid transit subway, the IRT, was inaugurated in New York City.

In 1938, Du Pont announced a name for its new synthetic yarn: “nylon.”

In 1941, the Chicago Daily Tribune dismissed the possibility of war with Japan, editorializing, “She cannot attack us. That is a military impossibility. Even our base at Hawaii is beyond the effective striking power of her fleet.”

In 1954, U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. was promoted to brigadier general, the first Black officer to achieve that rank in the USAF.

In 1986, the New York Mets won the World Series, coming from behind to defeat the Boston Red Sox, 8-5, in game 7 played at Shea Stadium.

In 1995, a sniper killed one soldier and wounded 18 others at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

In 1998, Hurricane Mitch cut through the western Caribbean.,

In 2001, in Washington, the search for deadly anthrax widened to thousands of businesses and 30 mail distribution centers.

In 2004, the Boston Red Sox won their first World Series since 1918, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 4, 3-0.

In 2018, a gunman shot and killed 11 congregants and wounded six others at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

One year ago: Amy Coney Barrett was formally sworn as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice.

And The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series title since 1988, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6.

