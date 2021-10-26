Daily blog 10-26-2021

Monroe’s Scarlett Johnson goes up for a shot in the win over Bokoshe Monday morning.

This is the Heavener Ledger/LCJ blog for today.

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2021, the 299th day of 2021. There are 66 days left in the year.

LeFlore County commissioners approved a resolution redrawing their districts according to the 2020 census at Monday’s meeting.

The three districts were divided by population and dividing funds as follows: District 1, 32 percent; District 2, 33 percent; and District 3, 35 percent.

Poteau is still ranked second behind Tuttle in this week’s Oklahoma prep football poll. The Pirates are 7-1 overall and 5-0 in district play.

Partly cloudy Tuesday in LeFlore County with showers and storms possible later in the day.

The high will be 76 degrees, with a low of 61 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:33 a.m. Sunset is 6:30 p.m.

On the county calendar for today, funeral service for Judy Harrison is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Heavener First Baptist Church.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1946 in Hensley, Arkansas and passed away Oct. 21, 2021 in Tulsa.

Also, the Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. at CASC.

Funeral service for Tom Pipkins, 86 of Pocola, is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Evan & Miller Chapel in Pocola with Pastor Jason Krohn officiating. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Nov. 12, 1934 in Pocola to Andy and Esta Alice (Gregory) Pipkins and passed away Oct. 24, 2021 in Spiro.

Harold Ray Lovell, 93, of Pocola passed away Saturday at Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born March 1, 1928 in Hackett, Arkansas to Oren and Aura (Roberts) Lovell.

Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Rev. Andy Pearcy officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola.

On this date in history, in 2001, President George W. Bush signed the USA Patriot Act.

In 1774, the First Continental Congress adjourned in Philadelphia.

In 1825, the Erie Canal opened in upstate New York, connecting Lake Erie and the Hudson River.

In 1861, the legendary Pony Express officially ceased operations, giving way to the transcontinental telegraph. (The last run of the Pony Express was completed the following month.)

In 1881, the “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” took place in Tombstone, Arizona

In 1944, the World War II Battle of Leyte (LAY’-tay) Gulf ended in a major Allied victory over Japanese forces

In 1984, “Baby Fae,” a newborn with a severe heart defect, was given the heart of a baboon in an experimental transplant in Loma Linda, California.

Five years ago, The Chicago Cubs beat Cleveland 5-1 in Game 2 for their first victory during a World Series since 1945.

One year ago, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a deeply divided Senate, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election.

