Daily blog 10-2-2021

Today is Oct. 2, 2021, the 275th day of 2021. There are 90 days left in the year.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reports that initial and continued claims declined for the week of Sept. 18, while both the initial claims’ and the continued claims’ four-week moving averages also declined.

In the LeFlore County scoreboard for Friday.

Football finals were: Arkoma 42, Weleetka 34, Panama 42, Heavener 12, Poteau 51, McLain 6, Keys 26, Pocola 19, Cascia Hall 49, Spiro 14 and Talihina 60, Hulbert 28.

Fast pitch softball

LeFlore 10, New Lima 2

Moss 6, LeFlore 2

Oktaha 5, Panama 3

Pocola 1, Wilburton 0

Whitesboro 6, Cameron 0

Silo 4, Howe 1

Howe 4, Stroud 3

Silo 8, Howe 0

Cyril 3, Wister 0

Wister 3, Strother 1

Wister 5, Stuart 2

Cyril 9, Wister 1

Fall baseball

Preston 4, Wister 2

Freshman Alton McCaskill scored a career-best three touchdowns — all in the first half — and Clayton Tune passed for 241 yards and a pair of scores as Houston defeated Tulsa 45-10 on Friday night.

In weather, LeFlore County will have another shot at rain Saturday with a 50 percent chance of more precipitation.

The high is expected to be 80 degrees, with a low of 59 degrees.

The Heavener Lions Club fall carnival returns Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Heavener. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Heavener High School.

Burell Lee Shipman, 88, of Poteau passed away Sept. 28 in Tulsa, and was born Oct. 11, 1932 in Summerfield to John and Maude (Hall) Shipman.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Summerfield Cemetery Pavilion with Jim Cook officiating.

