Daily blog 10-18-2021

Today is Oct. 18, 2021, the 291st day of 2021. There are 74 days left in the year.

The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on a global stage.

In sports, Arkoma leads LeFlore County in average points scored per game while Poteau allows the least points per game after Week 7 games.

Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, the first time a team from outside the traditional power conferences has been ranked that high since 2010

Oklahoma is third and Oklahoma State eighth.

In weather, Another nice day forecast for Monday in LeFlore County with partly cloudy skies.

The high will be 74 degrees, with a low of 50 degrees. Sunday’s high was 76. The low was 44. Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m. Sunset is at 6:39 p.m.

In today’s calendar, along with the county commissioners meeting, funeral services for Jerry Carnahan are 2 p.m. Monday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with Pastor Junior Phillips officiating.

On this date in history, In 1867, the United States took formal possession of Alaska from Russia.

In 1892, the first long-distance telephone line between New York and Chicago was officially opened (it could only handle one call at a time).

In 1898, the American flag was raised in Puerto Rico shortly before Spain formally relinquished control of the island to the U-S.

In 1961, the movie musical “West Side Story,” starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer, premiered in New York, the film’s setting.

In 1969, the federal government banned artificial sweeteners known as cyclamates (SY’-kluh-maytz) because of evidence they caused cancer in laboratory rats.

In 1972, Congress passed the Clean Water Act, overriding President Richard Nixon’s veto.

In 1977, West German commandos stormed a hijacked Lufthansa jetliner on the ground in Mogadishu, Somalia, freeing all 86 hostages and killing three of the four hijackers.

In 1997, a monument honoring American servicewomen, past and present, was dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery.

