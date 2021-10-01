Daily blog 10-1-2021





Today is Oct. 1. 30, 2021, the 274th day of 2021. There are 91 days left in the year.

LeFlore County Budget Board officials approved a final budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 Thursday.

LeFlore County Commissioners discussed redistricting of their district boundaries according to the 2020 Census in a special meeting Wednesday.

No action was taken. The meeting was held online with the three commissioners and county clerk attending.

With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday.

After Friday night, the 2021 football season will be half over. At least for the regular season.

It will be another busy week as all county teams are in action. In high school football games tonight: Heavener at Panama; McClain at Poteau; Pocola at Keys; Cascia Hall at Spiro; Hulbert at Talihina; Arkoma at Weleetka.

In the LeFlore County scoreboard for Thursday,

Fast pitch softball

Howe 4, Stroud 2

Howe vs. Silo postponed

Wister vs. Cyril postponed

Cameron 9, McCurtain 6

Whitesboro 9, Welch 0

Whitesboro 12, Cameron 0

Fairland 12, Panama 0

Panama 15, Preston 1

Pocola 11, Ketchum 0

Pocola 15, Oklahoma Union 3

Fall baseball

Tushka 14, Wister 13

Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Whitesboro 0

Granite 5, Whitesboro 4

October is Archaeology Month in Oklahoma and internationally, and Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will celebrate International Archaeology Day Oct. 16, with a lecture, a guided walk and many other activities.

In weather, After some areas received rain for the first time in some 23 days Thursday, there is another good chance of rain Friday in LeFlore County.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain. The high will be 84 degrees, with a low of 68 degrees.

On the county calendar for today, Funeral service for Curtis Seyler are 11 a.m. Friday at Ellis Chapel Church in Wister.

On this date in history in, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below.

In 1908 — Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.

In 1910 — The offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.

In 1957— The motto “In God We Trust” began appearing on US paper currency.

In 1961 – Roger Maris of the New York Yankees hit his 61st home run during a 162-game season,

In 1971 – Walt Disney World opened near Orlando, Florida.

In 2019 – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was diagnosed with a heart attack at a Las Vegas hospital.

Landy Ted Carpenter, 86, of Poteau, passed away Wednesday in Poteau, and was born April 5, 1935 in Wister to Ralph and Josephine (Dodd) Carpenter.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Bennington Church. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister.

