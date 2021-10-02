Cyril beats Wister for state berth





STUART – Cyril defeated Wister twice Friday at a Class A fast pitch softball regional tournament to advance to the state tournament.

In the opener, Cyril won 3-0 to put the Lady Wildcats in the losers bracket. Wister bounced back to defeat Strother, 3-1 and Stuart, 5-2, before losing again to Cyril, 9-2.

In the first game, Wister was held without a hit.

Kaylea Underwood went all seven innings, giving up eight hits and three runs, all earned, with four strikeouts and three walks.

Against Strother neither team scored until Wister posted all three of its runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Strother scored once in the bottom half of the inning.

Underwood got the win, going all seven innings and allowing only three hits and the one earned run, with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Hope Gotes was 2-3 with a RBI and a run, Kourtney Donaho hit a homer and went 1-2 with two RBI and a run and Kinley Branscum tripled while going 1-3 with a run scored.

Wister stayed alive with the 5-2 win over Stuart

Underwood pitched the Lady Wildcats to another win. She went the distance, giving up four hits and two earned runs, two strikeouts and no walks.

Donaho doubled and had a 4-4 outing with a RBI and two runs, Underwood doubled and was 3-4 with two RBI and a run, Reagan Roath went 2-3 with a RBI and Hattie Pate doubled and finished 1-2 with a RBI

Cryil was in control from the start in the championship game en route to the 9-1 win.

Underwood and Jaelyn Covey split the pitching duties. Underwood pitched four innings and allowed nine hits and six runs, all earned, with one walk. Covey threw two innings and gave up four hits and three runs, all earned, with one strikeout and two walks.

Jordan Makovy doubled and was 2-3 with a RBI and Donaho doubled while going 1-3 with a run.

