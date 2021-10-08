County teams playing district foes

All seven LeFlore County football teams will be in district action for the first time Friday in Week 6 games.

All the other schools aside from Arkoma started district play two weeks ago.

District standings after Week 5

Arkoma opens the district part of its schedule at Summit Christian. In other games, Heavener (0-5 and 0-2) will play only its second home game of the season when the Wolves entertain Keys for the Cougars’ first game at Harvey Stadium.

Also Friday, Poteau will be shooting for its 24th straight district win when the Pirates (5-1, 2-0) travel to take on old rival Sallisaw (1-4 and 1-10 in a series that has turned Poteau’s way over the last decade.

Spiro (5-1 and 1-1) will look to rebound from its first loss last week to Cascia Hall, when the Bulldogs host Roland (3-2 and 0-2)

In the only game this week involving county teams, Panama (2-3 and 1-1) travels to an improved Pocola team (3-2 and 1-1) in a game where records seldom matter.

Talihina will go for its second straight district win as the Golden Tigers (2-2 and 1-1) visit Canadian, which is 1-4 and 1-1.

Arkoma is 5-0 while Summit Christian is 4-1 and coming off a loss to Dewar.

Last week, Arkoma stayed undefeated, Panama blew out Heavener, Poteau pounded Tulsa Mclain and Talihina outscored Hulbert Friday night in Week 5 football games.

In other games, Keys came back from an early deficit to down Pocola, 26-19, and Cascia Hall handed Spiro its first loss, 49-14.

Arkoma won at Weleetka, 42-34

After an early tie, Panama scored 36 straight points in the win over Heavener.

Dax Collins scored Poteau’s first three touchdowns and the Pirates scored 43 points in the first quarter of the 51-6 win over McLain.

Defending district champion Cascia Hall was too much for Spiro, winning 49-14. The Commandoes are 3-2 and 2-0.

Talihina won its first district game with a 60-28 win over Hulbert. Hulbert is 0-5 and 0-2.

