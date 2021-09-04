County teams go 2-2 Friday night

LeFlore County football teams were 2-2 in Week 1 football games Friday night.

Spiro ushered in the Brett Davis era with an 18-10 win over Hartshorne and Arkoma crushed Midway, 56-8. Poteau lost to Shiloh Christian, 27-21, and Pocola lost to Hackett, Arkansas, 36-22.

Panama defeated Central Sallisaw 23-12 and Talihina lost to Poteau’s JV team, 43-28 Thursday night.

Heavener had a bye and visits Valliant Friday.

In other games Friday, Poteau (1-1) takes to the road for the first time at Alma, Arkansas; Panama goes to Hackett; Pocola visits Central Sallisaw; Spiro visits Sequoyah-Tahlequah; Talihina goes to play the Sallisaw JV team’ and Arkoma visits Bowlegs.