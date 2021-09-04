heavenerledger.com

Covering Heavener and LeFlore County

Football

County teams go 2-2 Friday night

ByCraig Hall

Sep 4, 2021

LeFlore County football teams were 2-2 in Week 1 football games Friday night.

Spiro ushered in the Brett Davis era with an 18-10 win over Hartshorne and Arkoma crushed Midway, 56-8. Poteau lost to Shiloh Christian, 27-21, and Pocola lost to Hackett, Arkansas, 36-22.

Panama defeated Central Sallisaw 23-12 and Talihina lost to Poteau’s JV team, 43-28 Thursday night.

Heavener had a bye and visits Valliant Friday.

In other games Friday, Poteau (1-1) takes to the road for the first time at Alma,  Arkansas; Panama goes to Hackett; Pocola visits Central Sallisaw; Spiro visits Sequoyah-Tahlequah; Talihina goes to play the Sallisaw JV team’ and Arkoma visits Bowlegs.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Football Sports

OU holds on for 40-35 win over Tulane

Sep 4, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Poteau

Saints prevail over Pirates

Sep 4, 2021 Craig Hall
Baseball Football Softball

LeFlore County sports scoreboard 9-2-2021

Sep 4, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Heavener Obits

Obituary for Dolores Brown-Gardner

Sep 4, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

OU holds on for 40-35 win over Tulane

Sep 4, 2021 Craig Hall
Heavener News

Boil order issued for Heavener

Sep 4, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 9-4-2021

Sep 4, 2021 Craig Hall