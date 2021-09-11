County football wrap for Week 2

By CRAIG HALL

VALLIANT – Valliant used two big plays in the final minutes to overcome Heavener, 44-35, Friday night in a non-district football game.

Valliant is 1-1 and Heavener is 0-2. Heavener has its home opener Friday against Central Sallisaw.

Heavener’s Dalton Semore was 15-33 passing, five touchdowns and 270 yards and Jackson Clubb hauled in what is likely a school-record four touchdown receptions and caught seven passes for 108 yards, including the go-ahead score with 4:59 left on a 6-yard touchdown reception to put the Wolves ahead, 35-31.

Valliant answered right back as running back Jay Frost scored the winning touchdown on the first play following Heavener’s touchdown a 54-yard run with 4:38 remaining.

Then, with Heavener driving again, Valliant picked ff a pass and returned it for a touchdown with 2:07 remaining to seal the win for the Bulldogs.

It was Heavener’s best offensive game in years. In addition to Semore’s 270-yards passing, the Wolves rushed for 104 yards more for 384 yards of total offense. Valliant rushed for 154 yards and added 59 yards passing. Frost did have two long rushing scores in the first ball called back because of penalties.

Garrick Caldwell was Heavener’s leading rusher with 46 yards on 10 carries, after missing most of the North Rock Creek game with injured ribs.

Clubb scored on receptions of 29 yards, 3, 25 and 6, while Eli Dewbre caught a beautiful 23-yard scoring reception in the second quarter.

In other county games, Poteau bounced back after losing to Shiloh Christian last week with a 35-12 win at Alma, Arkansas. The Pirates are 2-1 heading into a bye week before playing Hillda;e in two weeks to open 4A-4 play.

Spiro improved to 2-0 with a 38-14 win at Sequoyah-Tahlequah. The Bulldogs visit Muldrow next week.

Arkoma upped its record to 2-0 with a 52-0 win over Bowlegs. The Mustangs host Quinton next win.

Pocola doubled its win total from a year ago as the Indians defeated Central Sallisaw, 47-20. The Indians have a bye next week before hosting Roland Sept. 24.

Panama lost its first game of the season, losing to Hackett, Arkansas, 46-18. The Razorbacks are 1-1 and host Class A power Gore next week.

Talihina won its first game by winning at Sallisaw against the Black Diamonds’ junior varsity team, 44-29. Talihina is 1-1 and scheduled to host Hartshorne Friday.

All the articles on heavenerledger.com are now free. If you appreciate this, please show your support for a locally owned news organization by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.