County football roundup for Week 4

Four LeFlore County football teams posted wins in Week 4 games Friday night.

All the schools aside from Arkoma started district play.

Poteau won the biggest game of the night. The Pirates visited previously undefeated Hilldale and stung the Hornets, 46-13.

Heavener visited Cascia Hall for the second time in school history and remained winless against the Commandos, dropping a 47-0 decision.

In a battle of county teams Spiro stayed perfect with a 41-6 win at Panama.

Pocola picked up its biggest win in years by defeating Roland, 28-13.

Talihina lost its district opener to Porter, 44-30.

Arkoma stayed perfect with a 40-14 win over Porum.

Poteau got three touchdowns from Todd Mattox and two more from Dean Odom in the win over Hilldale. The Pirates are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in district play. The win was the Pirates 22nd straight district victory. The Pirates host McClain next week.

Poteau removed any doubt about the game by scoring on four of its five offensive possessions in the first half.

Heavener is still looking for its first win after losing to defending district champion Cascia Hall. The Wolves are 0-4 and 0-1. Cascia Hall is 2-2 and 1-0. Heavener plays at Panama next week.

Spiro improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in district play and hosts Cascia Hall next week in the biggest game in the county. Panama is 1-3 and 0-1 and hosts Heavener.

A resurgent Pocola team improved to 3-1 and 1-0 with the win over Roland. The Rangers fall to 3-1 and 0-1.

Porter kept Talihina looking for a district win. Porter is 1-3 and 1-0 while Talihina is 1-2 and 0-1. Talihina hosts Hulbert next week.

Arkoma posted another impressive win by beating Porum. The Mustangs are 4-0 while Porum is 1-2.

