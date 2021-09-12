County calendar of events 9-12-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Sunday

Memorial service for David Barbee

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Bill Caughern

Funeral service for Joni Ford: https://heavenerledger.com/service-planned-for-joni-ford/

High school softball: LeFlore County Tournament

High school baseball: Howe at Cameron

School board meetings 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Maker time for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.

High school softball: LeFlore County Tournament

CASC board of regents meeting 1 p.m.

High school baseball: Whitesboro at Howe; Bokoshe at LeFlore

Wednesday

The Gifted Advisory Council for Howe Public Schools will meet at 4 p.m.

Food pantry at Hodgen First Baptist Church from 3 to 5 p.m.

Celebration of life service for Harley Lloyd

Thursday

Story time 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

High school softball: LeFlore County Tournament; Cave Springs at Cameron; Talihina at Porum; Central Sallisaw at Arkoma

Eastern Oklahoma ag show

High school baseball: Haileyville at Howe; Whitesboro at Moss

LeFlore County Outdoorsman banquet 6 p.m. at Reynolds Center

Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council meets 6 p.m.

Friday

Blowing off S.T.E.A.M. for adults 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

High school football: Central Sallisaw at Heavener; Poteau at Hilldale; Gore at Panama; Spiro at Muldrow; Hartshorne at Talihina; Quinton at Arkoma.

High school softball: Howe at Dale Festival

High school baseball: Clayton at Howe

Saturday

High school softball: Heavener at Firelake Festival

Heavener Wolf Pups at Alma.

Sponsor our daily calendar of events for only $100 a month on the Ledger newsletter and heavenerledger.com Email craig@heavenerledger.com if interested.

Please show your support for a locally owned news organization by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.