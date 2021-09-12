County calendar of events 9-12-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Sunday
Memorial service for David Barbee
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Bill Caughern
Funeral service for Joni Ford: https://heavenerledger.com/service-planned-for-joni-ford/
High school softball: LeFlore County Tournament
High school baseball: Howe at Cameron
School board meetings 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Maker time for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.
High school softball: LeFlore County Tournament
CASC board of regents meeting 1 p.m.
High school baseball: Whitesboro at Howe; Bokoshe at LeFlore
Wednesday
The Gifted Advisory Council for Howe Public Schools will meet at 4 p.m.
Food pantry at Hodgen First Baptist Church from 3 to 5 p.m.
Celebration of life service for Harley Lloyd
Thursday
Story time 4 p.m. at Heavener Library
High school softball: LeFlore County Tournament; Cave Springs at Cameron; Talihina at Porum; Central Sallisaw at Arkoma
Eastern Oklahoma ag show
High school baseball: Haileyville at Howe; Whitesboro at Moss
LeFlore County Outdoorsman banquet 6 p.m. at Reynolds Center
Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council meets 6 p.m.
Friday
Blowing off S.T.E.A.M. for adults 4 p.m. at Heavener Library
High school football: Central Sallisaw at Heavener; Poteau at Hilldale; Gore at Panama; Spiro at Muldrow; Hartshorne at Talihina; Quinton at Arkoma.
High school softball: Howe at Dale Festival
High school baseball: Clayton at Howe
Saturday
High school softball: Heavener at Firelake Festival
Heavener Wolf Pups at Alma.
