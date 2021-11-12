Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

County calendar of events 11-12-2021

ByCraig Hall

Nov 12, 2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

High school basketball: LeFlore at Howe.

High school football playoffs: Class 4A Catoosa at Poteau; Class 2A Pocola at Antlers; Class B Arkoma at Wetumka.

By Craig Hall

