County calendar of events 10-29-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Friday
Benefit planned for Ronnie Branscum
Funeral service for Johnny Blevins
Heavener Alumni Reunion
High school football: Pocola at Heavener; Poteau at Fort Gibson; Keys at Panama; Vian at Spiro; Central at Talihina; Arkoma at Gans.
Subscribe to the Ledger HERE and help us provide even better coverage