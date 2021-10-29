Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

County calendar of events 10-29-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 29, 2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

Benefit planned for Ronnie Branscum

Funeral service for Johnny Blevins

Heavener Alumni Reunion

High school football: Pocola at Heavener; Poteau at Fort Gibson; Keys at Panama; Vian at Spiro; Central at Talihina; Arkoma at Gans.

