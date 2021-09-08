Council hears about upcoming events

By KEN MILAM

Fall means festival season and a number of events are scheduled in the coming months in Poteau, the City Council was told at Monday night’s monthly meeting.

Friday Cruise nights have returned and draw vehicles from all around the region, according to Historic Downtown Poteau Director Mary Parham.

Sept. 24-25 promises to be a busy weekend for both HDP and the Chamber of Commerce, according to Chamber CEO Karen Wages.

HDP will sponsor a car and bike show downtown on Dewey Avenue.

The same weekend will include the BBQ Smackdown and chicken wing eating contest. $10 will get a barbecue sampling plate, beans and cornbread and water on Saturday morning, with proceeds to benefit the Poteau Humane Society.

The Old Frisco Trail 5k, 15k and half marathon will be held. Wages said runners in the Choctaw Nation PACE program can participate in person or virtually.

The second annual Jeff Shockley Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on the 24th.

The city will host the Friends of Oklahoma Motorcycle Rally Oct. 7-10. Vendors are invited to sell food and other goods downtown.

The annual BalloonFest will take place Oct. 9, with balloonists expected to begin showing up the day and evening before for a preview. In addition to midway rides and returning events, this year’s fest will feature monster trucks and a smash derby, Wages said.

In regular business, the council honored City Attorney Marc Bovos with a pin marking 25 years in the post.

Full-time benefits were approved for 911 dispatcher Dana Gibson.

The city standard building requirements were updated in what Council President Clay Bennett called a housekeeping measure. Bennett conducted the meeting in Mayor Scotty White’s absence.

Bennett also welcomed Connie Shockley as a new council member, appointed to fill an unexpired term.

Council members voted to take action to clean up a building at 110 S. McKenna unless the owner takes immediate action to fix the broken windows and secure the building.

The council also voted to tear down a burned out mobile home at 100 Thompson and an abandoned house at 411 Pearl.

All the articles on heavenerledger.com are now free. If you appreciate this, please show your support for a locally owned news organization by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.