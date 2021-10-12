Commissioners vote to rescind contract

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners voted Tuesday to rescind a contract for new mapping software approved last week for the Assessor’s Office.

Assessor Gaylon Freeman earlier said the current Landmark mapping software was not working and causing staffers to restart their computer several times a day.

Commissioners gave Freeman the go-ahead to contract with Datascout to replace the software. Freeman was unavailable for Monday’s meeting and First Deputy Assessor Wes Fowler said that after meeting with the Landmark software authors, Freeman said he wanted to stay with Landmark. Fowler said staff members have learned how to use the Landmark system and apparently most of the bugs have been worked out.

An ALICE active shooter training day for courthouse employers planned for later this month was rescinded and will be rescheduled, probably in January or February.

Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum said there were several conflicts with scheduling and the upcoming holidays to have the training sooner. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

A $412,177 pay estimate was approved for Robinson Construction for the Conser Road project.

Commissioners gave Monroe Fire Department approval to apply for a Firehouse Subs grant to purchase first-aid kits and a side-by-side.

Kiamichi Electric Co-op was given approval to bore Kennedy Road in Wister.

Bids for two small strips of county-owned land in Poteau KCS Addition were approved. Treasurer April Caughern said the small parcels probably were the result of surveying errors years ago when adjoining properties were sold.