Commissioners vote to help PVIA

ByCraig Hall

Nov 9, 2021
courthouse

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County Commissioners agreed Monday to use some of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to help the Poteau Valley Improvement Authority upgrade the water system.

PVIA will use the money to help pay for upgrading the lagoon system at the Lake Wister treatment plant.

Commissioners initially approved $1.247 million for a sludge belt press, but PVIA Chairman Mick LaFevers asked the money be applied to the lagoon work instead, because that is a more pressing need. The lagoon project is estimated to total $1.473 million.

