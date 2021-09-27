Commissioners discuss software







By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners discussed concerns about mapping software used by the County Assessor’s Office at Monday’s weekly meeting.

Assessor Gaylon Freeman proposed switching from a state-provided program – Landmark Mapping – to DataScout’s One Map system.

Freeman said the Landmark system works well for photo assessments, but the mapping software doesn’t work as it should and frequently locks up the computers in his office. As a result, he said, his office is more than six months behind schedule on mapping. He said the problems have been ongoing for more than two years, despite frequent consultations with mapping experts at Oklahoma State University, which owns the software.

He said employees in his office had used demo versions of DataScout and liked the program.

Freeman said 10 to 14 counties have switched from Landmark because of the problems.

Commissioner Cody Covey questioned why the problem hadn’t been brought to commissioners’ attention sooner, and said assessors in counties bordering LeFlore should be surveyed on what system they use.

Commission Chairman Craig Olive moved to table the matter until next week’s meeting and the board agreed.

Following a half-hour closed-door consultation with their attorney, commissioners moved to authorize the assessor to sign off on a discovery motion by lawyers in a federal lawsuit alleging employment discrimination. The case is Anthony Drury v. LeFlore County Commissioners and was filed in U.S. District Court in Muskogee.

The board also voted to reappoint Steve Hembree to the County Board of Health.

Resolutions to dispose of two trucks sold from the Solid Waste Inventory were approved. The vehicles were a 2007 Ford and 2008 Chevrolet.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.