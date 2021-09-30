Commissioners discuss redistricting

:



By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County Commissioners discussed redistricting of their district boundaries according to the 2020 Census in a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 29.

No action was taken. The meeting was held online with the three commissioners and county clerk attending.

Much like legislative and congressional districts are redrawn based on population after every census, county commission districts also are required to be examined and possibly redrawn so that each includes approximately the same number of residents.

