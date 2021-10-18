Commissioners cancel burn ban

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – The burn ban was officially canceled for LeFlore County at Monday morning’s County Commission meeting.

Although local amounts varied, Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum said up to seven inches of rain fell in the county late last week.

Commission Chairman Craig Olive made the motion to lift the ban, noting he had been deluged with calls all weekend from people asking if the ban was still in effect.

Commissioners also renewed the county’s contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Inspection Wildlife Services.

The county pays $15,834 annually to help support a USDA inspector who helps monitor and control wild animals that pose a threat to people’s health or property, such as beavers, feral hogs, rodents and other pests that can damage or contaminate crops or goods.

The board also approved KEDDO-REAP close-out documents for a project that entailed asphalting a portion of U.S. 59 between Howe and Heavener.

