Commissioners approve redistricting

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners approved a resolution redrawing their districts according to the 2020 census at Monday’s meeting.

The three districts were divided by population and dividing funds as follows: District 1, 32 percent; District 2, 33 percent; and District 3, 35 percent.

“It was a grueling process, said Commission Chairman Craig Olive. He said the boundary changes were relatively minor and maps eventually will be available showing the new district outlines.

Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele said her office is busy redistricting the 37 voting precincts in the county.

The new districts will not be official until approved by the state Legislature, which has a special session slated Nov 15.

The legislature will draw new district maps for the state’s 101 House seats, 48 Senate seats and the five congressional districts.

Commissioners also opened and approved a $27,500 bid from Jon Pickle to convert a tank truck for the Bokoshe Fire Department. Pickle’s was the sole bid.

The board also approved $30,925 for the Cline Road project.

Also approved was a letter of support for Kiamichi Electric Cooperative to apply to the state for a grant for fiber optic and broadband proposals.

Also approved was a software license and support agreement with OSU-CLGT for the assessor’s office.

In a special meeting earlier, the Budget Board approved a special apportionment of funds totaling $545,068 for the Conser Road project.