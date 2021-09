POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

The full agenda can be read here: COMAGE 09-07-21.

All the articles on heavenerledger.com are now free. If you appreciate this, please show your support for a locally owned news organization by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.