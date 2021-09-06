Mostly clear skies and warm for Labor Day in LeFlore County.

The high will be 92 degrees with a low of 64 degrees.

Sunday’s high was 88, with a low of 63. A total of .07 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to .73 inches.

Sunrise is at 6;55 a.m. Sunset is at 7:37 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 6 are a high of 88, with a low of 63.

Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1983. The record low was 39 in 1974.

On Sept. 6, 2020, the high was 89. The low was 65.

